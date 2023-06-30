BOONSBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — For residents in Boonsboro, Md. Route 67 is known to be a dangerous road where residents can find drivers speeding and tailgating.

For some residents and business owners, they have had enough and are looking for change.

After receiving a number of complaints, the Washington County government hosted a meeting where Boonsboro area residents voiced their concerns about safety along Maryland’s Route 67.

Driver’s speeds were one of the top concerns.

“I don’t think they pay attention to how fast they’re going and so they tend to go 60, 65 or 70 and I’ve had some people pass me going down that road [at] 75 miles an hour,” Brenton Welty said.

Brenton Welty manages the Cronise Marketplace near Route 67. He says more police presence on the road along with a lowered speed limit might help.

“There are some little side routes that people pull out on so maybe even lowering the speed limit even more, or putting up some signs, just cautioning people,” Welty said.

According to the Maryland State Police, about 515 combined citations were issued last year along the route.

The Maryland state highway administration released the following statement:

The state highway administration is responding with a plan that will consist of short and long-term action items, ranging from brush maintenance and line striping changes to developing alternative concepts for intersection operations. We will continue to work with our partners, the Maryland state police, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the Washington County government to ensure that we are doing our best to provide safe roadways for residents and motorists.

Washington County officials and town residents say they will keep pushing until changes are made.