HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Brooke’s House, a residential home for women in addiction recovery, announced a partnership with a Milwaukee-based company as part of a job training and employment program.

A ceremony at Brooke’s House on Thursday honored the women who completed the training and gave them a congratulatory sendoff to their new careers.

“Brooke House saved my life,” said Clarissa Twigg. “I was there for seven months. I was broken when I got here, but it put my life back together and gave me many great opportunities.”

Troy Bitner with Manitowoc, Clarissa’s new employer, said, “The girls are getting a second chance in life, and we’re helping them do that by giving them a career with our company.”

Brooke’s House has received national attention for its success in helping women in recovery lead productive and meaningful lives.