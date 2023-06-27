DOWNSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — The general store has been in business for a hundred years and is a familiar landmark in Downsville, Md.

Bill Blair has owned the Downsville General Store for 25 years. Though he is now ready to move on.

He hopes to find a buyer at auction or lease the business. Blair said he wants this “cornerstone at a crossroads” to be a part of the community for another century.

“I’ve been coming to this store for 20-some years,” longtime customer Chris Davies said. “Bill [Blair] makes some of the best subs you’ll ever want to taste. He’s got almost everything you can think of inside the store. Hunting, fishing — you name it, he’s got it.”

Blair is the fourth owner of the store in the past century.