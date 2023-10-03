WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — As the new school year is underway, a learning program takes things well beyond the classroom

The Character Counts programs teaches people to follow six pillars of character in every day life.

Carolyn Brooks, who heads the nonprofit Character Counts program, said the six pillars are “trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship.”

She said that as a parent, she was shocked by the lack of respect students and parents showed to school staff.

“We need to be examples and role models for positive character traits,” Brooks said. “That’s what Character Counts is all about.”

Washington County resident, Juanita, who did not want to give her last name, likes the program but thinks it should already be taught to children from the get-go.

“I feel as though Character Counts is a really good program to teach kids at school,” Juanita said. “But I also feel these are things they should be learning at home.”

Brooks will meet with Hagerstown City Council Tuesday night to showcase Character Counts.

“Character’s about the small things that you do,” Brooks said. “A lot of times students lead the way showing what it means to be kind.”

Washington County resident Tia Carpenter thinks the program can help create positivity.

“If we could spread positivity that would be good for the kids,” she said.

Brooks hopes her presentation to the Council will give Character Counts a bigger platform in the city.