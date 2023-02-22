HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — The availability and affordability of childcare in Maryland is quite a challenge. But a bill in the General Assembly may help.

There are 8,500 children under the age of five in Washington County eligible for childcare. But there are only enough licensed providers for less than half of them.

“During the pandemic, we saw a lot of childcare providers leave the field. The cost has really gone up,” said Anthony Williams with Beacon House, a licensed childcare center here.

With lower wages in western Maryland than in Washington, D.C., the cost of child care takes a larger percentage of household earnings.

“The national average of childcare is about seven percent. But in Hagerstown, it is 23 percent. So families here need help. Especially with multiple children,” said Ashley Means with Beacon House.

And while Washington County is growing, Means says child care is essential for new employers looking to hire.

“For the workforce here to grow available child care is essential. If there is a shortage of child care we can’t improve bringing business to this area,” said Means.

Williams says Maryland sees the need and is addressing it. “The state understands the challenges. They are making grants to pay for staff shortages and things like that.”

The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future in the state legislature would fund an additional 8,000 licensed childcare workers. Williams says Hagerstown Community College, the Washington County school system, and Horizon Goodwill Industries will help prime the pipeline of licensed childcare professionals.













