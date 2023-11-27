HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — The countdown is on until Santa comes to town, and with the Thanksgiving holiday behind us, it’s time to set up the Christmas tree.

Garland Groh Tree Farm is selling trees and donating the money they earn to support youth scouting programs in the region.

This includes summer jamborees at the scouts’ 600-acre reservation camping retreats and nature outings for young people to learn wilderness survival and life skills.

It is all aimed at enriching their lives through character-building and year-round learning opportunities.

“Your Douglas fir is a good all-around tree,” said Carrie Bergeron as she greeted tree buyers. “It’ll hold up pretty well if you take care of it, change the water fairly regularly. It’ll probably last a good four to five weeks which will take you all the way through Christmas.”

And as for the benefit of the tree sales to scouting?

“It really is preparing youth for life,” says Robert Garrett, CEO of the Shenandoah Area Council for the Boy Scouts of America. “Both boys and girls. And it means so much by coming out and helping support almost 1,500 young men and young women in our scouting program.”

And a tip from the scouts for caring for that tree once you bring it home: The tree stand should have one quart of water per inch of stem diameter.