HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — St. John’s Episcopal Church delivered a $4,700 donation to Brooke’s House — a residential treatment home for substance use disorder.

The funds will be used to expand counseling services and job training for the women at Brooke’s House, which has already launched several local small business ventures including a gourmet coffee shop, thrift store, and junk removal business.

“The drug situation and the homeless situation is so prevalent,” said Betty Markle with St. John’s. “We thought this was a good fit for our community to help out as best we could.”

“We’d like to see these funds used to give the young women of Hagerstown who have, unfortunately, fallen prey to narcotics and other substance abuse,” said Bruce Massey with St. John’s. “We’d like to give them a new life.”

Brooke’s House has been recognized nationally for its treatment and recovery services and resources to help residents move forward to lead meaningful and productive lives.