HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — A number of small businesses in downtown Hagerstown could not survive the pandemic, prompting the city to try jumpstarting a recovery of retail activity off Public Square.

A $40 million Urban Improvement Project is making repairs to blighted buildings around Washington and Potomac Streets and at the nearby pedestrian plaza.

The city hopes to encourage mixed-use development near the Maryland Theatre, the Barbara Ingram School for the Arts, the Hagerstown Cultural Trail and the University System of Maryland campus.

Jermaine Fontanelle owns a tattoo parlor on E. Washington Street just off the Square.

“They’re building that baseball stadium down the street and that will be good for the community because now folks will have something to do in this neighborhood,” he said. “Investors coming into this neighborhood can make sure there is progress if there is more to do in the community.”

The funding for the UIP is drawn from federal, state and local funds along with private foundation sources.