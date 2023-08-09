HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — How important it is to move the electrical grid to wind and solar power?

Maryland’s Department of the Environment is holding a series of public forums to gauge public opinion on the matter.

“I’m interested in how the state plans to reduce greenhouse gases by 60%,” Middletown resident Paul Walker, said. “That means wind and solar.”

The forum at Hagerstown Community College is one of several going into the fall season. The focus is making the transition to green energy.

“I’m looking to use my IRA [Inflation Reduction Act] funds to get rid of my gas dryer,” Walker said.

Gov. Wes Moore is committed to phasing out fossil fuels.

Hagerstown resident Renee Bergan said she is on board with the switch but she also wants to see the elimination of certain widely-used fertilizers and pesticides. Bergan said it is polluting the atmosphere and killing insects critical to the ecosystem.

“It’s amazing to me that in other states and other countries these products have been banned,” Bergan said. “They’re toxic chemicals.”

Chris Hoagland with the Maryland Department of the Environment said the plan will be released in Decemeber.

“It will have the new policies and programs we’re going to put in place to make the transition happen,” Hoagland said.