HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Is tonight your lucky night? There will be a drawing for the $1.7 billion Powerball jackpot.

If you are the lucky winner you may well choose to draw the $756 million cash option.

If no one wins tonight then the next drawing will be on Saturday, Oct. 14 just before 11 p.m.

Powerball tickets are available in 45 states and Washington, D.C. They may be purchased online but be wary of the fake website up, trying to scam people.

Robert Higgins, of Hagerstown, said if he wins the money, he will want to make sure his children are “take care of for the rest of their lives.”

“I’ll give some to charity maybe. I would take some trips. I’ve never been much of anywhere. I’d like to go somewhere else in the world,” he said. “The odds are high but somebody’s got to win.”

The odds of winning the jackpot are 292 million to one.