WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A proposed truck stop in Williamsport near I-81 has caused ongoing controversy in the area.

“Truckers need to find a place to stop, to take their mandated rest times, but also to get something to eat, use the rest room and get out of their seats a little bit,” said Kyle Smith with Sheetz convenience stores.

But some nearby residents disagreed — they turned out for the latest hearing before county commissioners and said don’t want to see this truck stop in their backyards.

With all the new warehouses in the county, Jonathan Kays of Fairplay suggested, “Why not look at these warehouse facilities as part of the development project and require a certain amount of acreage be put aside for truck parking?”

“It’s heart-wrenching when it’s only 163 feet from my bedroom window listening to tractor-trailers run all night long,” said Michael Tedrick of Big Pool. “The county does nothing about it.”

“We’ve had multiple deaths there, multiple crashes including running an ambulance off the road there,” said Williamsport resident Ron Brias.

But Smith said, “Safety is a high, high priority for us at Sheetz. Not just for our customers but for employees as well.”

Robert Harsh of Williamsport remained unconvinced.

“That particular intersection is one of the most dangerous in the state of Maryland, I would imagine,” said Robert Harsh.

Commissioners deferred action until a future meeting.