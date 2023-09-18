HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — The fall weather is coaxing friends and family to enjoy the crisp weather.

City Park hosted a Fall Fest block party, a chance for kids to interact with firefighters, police officers and more to enjoy some hip-hop, mingle with real-life comic book characters and spend time bonding with neighbors.

This is the seventh year for the annual event which is sponsored by the San Mar Family Services – Bester Community of Hope nonprofit and the Hagerstown Department of Human Services.

“It’s fun just coming out and seeing all the kids have such a good time,” said Gary Norris with his young son on his arm. “All the activities here and the balloon animals and balloon guns and all the fun.”

The festival concluded with a dance party at the City Park band shell and a game of tag by the lake.