HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — United Auto Workers (UAW) reached a tentative labor contract with Ford Motor Company. Now, there is hope in the Hagerstown region that a deal can be reached with workers at the Mack Truck Plant here.

Maryland 6th District Congressman, Democrat David Trone, was at the Volvo-owned Mack Truck plant on Friday to support the demands of striking workers.

“There is a two-tier wage system here and that needs to be eliminated,” Trone told the picket line. “Management needs to come to the bargaining table with a fair offer, one that delivers dignity to those inside this plant.”

“We want to make sure that strikers’ rights are protected,” said Ginger Noble with UAW. “These workers deserve everything they are asking for, a good contract, and we are grateful for Congressman Trone’s support.

Trone is a candidate for the U.S. Senate seat next year being vacated by retiring Maryland incumbent Ben Cardin.

General Motors and Stellantis also hope to come to terms with UAW on an unsigned contract.