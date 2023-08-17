WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Last year, about 2,500 people died of a drug overdose in Maryland, according to the Maryland Opioid Command Center.

To help that number decrease, the Washington County Health Department hosted a Narcan training session.

“People are coming in to learn how to administer Narcan and some of that’s going to be how to effectively manage your Narcan and also how to do rescue breath so that people can be saved and possibly enter recovery after that,” coordinator for the Harm Reduction program, David Washington, said.

There were 151 overdoses reported in the county since March, according to the Washington County Health Department. Although that number is lower than in past years, knowing how to properly use Narcan can possibly lower the number of fatalities.

Crystal Stevens knows first-hand what it’s like to be in a situation where Narcan needs to be used after she had to use it to save a friend’s life.

“I realized that they weren’t awake anymore,” Stevens said. “They really had shallow breathing so, I had to go and get the Narcan because I knew he was potentially overdosed.”

Stevens said although she knew how to use Narcan, the training session was a good refresher, and she learned some things she didn’t know.

“I didn’t know as far as the mouth positioning and how to lay them and the recovery positions so, I just wanted to be up to date on that,” Stevens said.

The Washington County Health Department will also host a free Narcan day on Sept. 14.