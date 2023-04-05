WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A judge set to hear arguments concerning a proposed truck stop in Washington County recused himself Wednesday, citing a relationship with the developer behind the project.

The truck stop, which would be located off of Interstate 81, a couple miles south of Interstate 70, would be welcome for a number of long-haul truckers.

“If you get to a truck stop anywhere from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., depending on where you are,” said truck driver Robert Jones, “the stop is packed. People parked in the fire lanes, on the side, just to find a place to park.”

People who live in the area of the proposed truck stop don’t have the same take as Jones. They’ve gone to court trying to block the project, citing “the serious safety implications of adding hundreds of additional tractor trailers to the local road system and they have been fighting it,” explained Michele Rosenfeld, legal counsel for opponents.

“There are multiple safety concerns with respect to both the additional volume of traffic as well as potential concerns about school bus access, first responder access,” said Rosenfeld.

In terms of another option to address some of the concern, Jones offered, “It could be alleviated if some of the warehouses would allow trucks that are delivering there to park overnight.”

Judge Joseph Michael's recusal from the case Wednesday delayed the hearing that was to take place for at least 10 days.










