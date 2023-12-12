WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The deadly October shooting of Washington County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson has been a wake-up call for the judicial branch in Maryland.

Law enforcement is stepping up security protocols.

Wilkinson was gunned down in the driveway of his Hagerstown home after denying child custody to Pedro Argote of Frederick, Wilkinson’s suspected killer.

Washington County Sheriff Brian Albert consulted with the U.S. Marshal’s Service about enhanced courthouse security protocols.

“We’ll have an agent that is specifically assigned to courthouse and judge security,” said Sheriff Albert and we’ve taken some pointers and some things we’ll try to do to implement them.”

Albert remembers when former Washington County Judge John Corderman, father of State Senator Paul Corderman, was injured by a fire bomb sent to his home.

“I know that talking to my fellow sheriffs across the state they’ve changed protocols on how they do things,” said Albert.

The chief justice of the Maryland Supreme Court has formed a statewide security task force comprised of 30 judicial officers to work with Sheriff Albert and other law enforcement leaders to implement best practices for courthouse security and their staffs.

Next month the Maryland General Assembly is expected to pass online privacy protections for every member of the judicial branch.