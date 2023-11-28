Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article had a different location of the crash. This story has been updated with the accurate location of where the accident took place.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) said a Frederick County deputy was injured after a car crash in Washington County on Tuesday morning.

MSP said that just before 6:00 a.m., they were dispatched to I-70 for the report of a two-vehicle crash involving a Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The deputy was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

MSP said the cause of the crash is under investigation.