HAGERSTOWN, MD. (DC NEWS NOW) — It has been a long time coming but the Doleman Black Heritage Museum here says their timetable is on track for future expansion.

Members of the museum received an update today on their new building. Museum volunteer Deborah Parson says she is excited about the educational opportunities that will be offered in the new museum.

Parson said her first glimpse of Black history came from an encyclopedia.

“I really learned about Black history from the encyclopedia. But now that we’re building the museum people can go in and learn firsthand everything that was of the past,” said Parson.

The new museum is expected to open in 2025.