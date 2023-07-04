HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — At Sheetz stores everywhere this Fourth of July, there were lines of cars and trucks filling their tanks with fuel at bargain prices.

The five-state convenience store chain cut the price per gallon in half, to less than $1.78 for over 700 of its locations.

“The line is going pretty fast,” says local resident Marion Maynard. “It’s worth it. This is a good thing they’re doing out here.”

A year ago, customers were paying $4.87 per gallon, according to Gas Buddy.

“I went to another Sheetz first and came over here thinking the line would be shorter, but it was not,” Ally Elsea said. “Still, it’s worth the wait, only $1.78 and the line is moving pretty quick. I’ve only been out here for 15 minutes or so.”

Andrew Nguyen works at Sheetz and said he has never seen anything like this before.

“There’s a lot of cars packed in here at the pumps and a line of cars all the way down the boulevard,” he said. “It’s not busy inside Sheetz. It’s just the gas.”

The national average for gas is $3.53 per gallon, according to Gas Buddy.

At a Sunoco station down the road from the Sheetz on Eastern Boulevard in Hagerstown, there was only one customer at the pumps, while the line at Sheetz snaked for a quarter-mile.

The Sheetz discount does not apply to diesel or ethanol-free fuel.

