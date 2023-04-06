WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said that an elementary school student was found with an unloaded handgun on a Washington County school bus on Wednesday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said that other students reported this to the bus driver during the afternoon bus route. The bus driver took the student’s items and went back to the school.

Washington County Public Schools said in a letter to the community that the student went to Rockland Woods Elementary School and showed the handgun, which he had been carrying in his backpack, to other students. They said that the student did not have any ammunition.

“While we are incredibly fortunate that no one was harmed today, it is very disturbing to know that a student had a weapon in one of our schools,” Superintendent David T. Sovine said in the letter.

Rockland Woods Elementary School Principal Scott Wildesen also sent a letter to families.

“We want to remind our community to store firearms and other weapons safely and in accordance with Maryland law,” the Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.