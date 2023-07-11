WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The recent drought in Maryland has affected a lot — including agriculture in western counties. On Monday, the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) recommended water conservation. How will this affect this year’s harvest?

MDE urged citizens and businesses in the western and central parts of the state to voluntarily reduce their water usage amid a drought watch for those areas.

“Probably some of the driest parts of the year are late August and early September, so we are looking at water levels, groundwater levels of surface water levels, rainfall amounts, and reservoir levels for this time of year, and what we’re finding is that they’re lower than normal conditions,” Director of the Water and Science Administration Lee Currey said.

As temperatures rise over the next couple of months, crops will be affected by a lack of rain.

“The fruit [is] going to be smaller this year because of the lack of water, and then as far as the root crops — we have corn, soybeans, barley and hay crops, and the yields will be smaller,” Owner of Linden Hall Farm Brian Forsythe explained. “Corn is definitely shorter than it would normally be this time of the year.”

Forsythe is typical of those in the agricultural community who rely heavily on rainfall to grow their crops. Luckily, he has found other ways to get water.

“I do catch some rainwater to irrigate the peaches behind me, and then the tomatoes and some of the vegetables in the garden, but that’s about all we can do,” Forsythe said.

Officials say they do not expect voluntary water conservation to escalate to a mandatory one, little things like turning off the water while brushing your teeth and minimizing your time in the shower can help.

The Maryland Department of the Environment suggests residents visit their website for tips to conserve water.