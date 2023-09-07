HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office (MSFMO) said it was working with the Hagerstown Fire Department after construction workers found explosives at a project site.

MSFMO said the location of the site was is the 1700 block of Wesley Blvd.

The Maryland Fire Marshal’s Office posted on the X platform that Sam’s Club and two hotels had been evacuated out of caution. MSFMO added that there was no threat to the public and said it was “actively determining the best and safest course of action.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said the situation could require the controlled detonation of the explosives which would keep construction workers and bomb technicians safe as well as limit property damage.