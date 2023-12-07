WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — During the pandemic, many relied on rental assistance programs to help pay for their homes. Now, that money is running out, even though the demand for help is ongoing.

Scott Gottbreht, assistant secretary for the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, said the state has seen an average of 1,900 evictions per month. They say they haven’t seen those numbers since before the pandemic.

“We’re seeing a trend of rising evictions that are reaching or have reached pre-pandemic levels,” Gottbreht said.

Marylanders are struggling with the rise in home and rent prices, especially for low-income renters, Gottbreht explained.

In Washington County, there were about 450 evictions between 2020 and 2022. According to Theresa Searcy with the county’s Community Action Council, eviction rates are steadily rising.

“We are in a crisis in this county,” Searcy said. “We are up to almost 300 that have sought eviction assistance, that does not mean they’re necessarily eligible, but those are the ones that are coming into the CAC experiencing an eviction.”

To try to stop evictions the state is considering plans or programs that help renters but also provide more housing supply.

“The Maryland DHCD is considering a range of proposals for the upcoming legislative session to enhance renter protections and help renters stay in their homes and also to address the housing supply crisis,” Gottbreht said.

But in Washington County, the CAC feels that more policies holding landlords accountable are needed.

“There is very little safeguard for a renter in this market and they are at the mercy of the landlords and what they’re able to do,” Searcy said. “There’s currently no rent cap, there is currently no real regulation or policy around landlords other than they need to establish themselves as a landlord.”

Maryland legislators will be holding a three-month legislative session to come up with a plan to help renters next month.