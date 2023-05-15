BOONSBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — With the summer travel season’s fast approach, fruit and vegetable growers are eager to greet customers, both those who live in the area and those who are visitors to it.

Washington County is promoting a business development plan to help roadside produce stands, boosting agribusiness and tourism.

“We have people come by all the time traveling through the area,” said Brenton Welty of Cronisey Marketplace. “Some from D.C. and Baltimore. They know us and we’re just one of the places they love to stop by when they are in town. We’re thrilled with the support.”

All told, there are 11 family-owned-and-operated farmers markets throughout the county that are being promoted as part of the business development program.