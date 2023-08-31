HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — The pandemic showed how crucial it is to stay connected online, especially when it comes to remote learning.

Though many communities have not had access to the internet, making equal access a challenge. Federal funding is helping to fix that issue.

The Head Start program in Washington County is receiving $14,000 in funding to help continue to make a difference in learning.

“We have five different sites so that is quite an expense for us,” Vicki Robinson, executive director for Head Start, said. “Putting that money back into services for children and families helps us to deliver additional benefits to those enrolled in our program.”

The funding is part of a $43 million award to western Maryland counties. The funds will also go towards community centers and daycare programs, according to Congressman David Trone.