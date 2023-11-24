HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — The owner of Carmen’s Corner Grocery in downtown Hagerstown has been rebuilding his life since serving time for a drug conviction.

Altimont Mark Wilks is taking the lead locally on federal program, KEY, or Knowledge Empowers You. The program, advocated by Democratic Maryland Congressman David Trone, helps those with a criminal background learn entrepreneurial skills and work with local businesses and those in the trades.

Wilks said he sees it as a way to stem the opioid crisis in town.

“We’d like to transform drug dealers into entrepreneurs,” Wilks said. “In other words, we’re asking them to change their job, change the product. We’re going to give them the opportunity.”

Wilks is facing challenges of his own as he continues to build his local grocery business in an underserved neighborhood. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will not let him accept SNAP benefits at his store because of his criminal record.

He continues to fight the USDA in court.