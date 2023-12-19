WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown announced that 15 defendants have pleaded guilty for their roles in a prison contraband conspiracy that was operating at Roxbury Correctional Institution (RCI) in Hagerstown.

In May, Attorney General Brown announced the indictment of 15 people for their involvement in prison corruption schemes at RCI.

The investigation started in April 2022, after drugs and other contraband were recovered. Through this, the team was able to uncover a web of operations to smuggle drugs and other contraband into RCI through employees, drones, and people recruited through social media.

“Safety is as important in our correctional institutions as it is to the public in our neighborhoods and communities. This meticulous investigation and subsequent convictions send a clear message that we will not tolerate crime or corruption within our correctional facilities that disrupts the goals of rehabilitation,” said Attorney General Brown. “I would like to thank my office’s Organized Crime Unit that worked diligently alongside DPSCS, WCNTF, and the DEA to take down this complex operation.”

On July 12, 26-year-old Guy Austin, of Baltimore, one of the drone operators, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to deliver contraband and possession of a telecommunication device with intent to deliver it to a place of confinement. Austin was sentenced to five years, suspending all but ninety days. When released, he will be on three years of supervised probation.

On July 18, 50-year-old Tracy Williams, of Baltimore, who is an outside facilitator for Jason Butler, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to deliver contraband. She was sentenced to three years of incarceration, suspending all but time served. When released, she will be on three years of supervised probation.

On July 25, 27-year-old Akeem Banks, an RCI inmate pleaded guilty to felony possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and conspiracy to deliver contraband. He was sentenced to two-and-one-half years of incarceration, consecutive to all other sentences.

On July 25, 25-year-old Miya Scott, a former RCI, and another drone operator, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to deliver contraband. Scott was sentenced to three years of incarceration, suspending all but time served. When released, she will be on three years of supervised probation.

On July 28, 34-year-old James Careton, a former RCI inmate pleaded guilty to possession of a telecommunications device in a place of confinement. He was sentenced to six months of incarceration, consecutive to all other sentences.

On July 28, 40-year-old Jeffrey Gilmore pleaded guilty to possession of a telecommunications device in a place of confinement. He was sentenced to six months of incarceration, consecutive to all other sentences.

On July 28, 32-year-old Avery Perry, a former RCI inmate, pleaded guilty to possession of a telecommunications device in a place of confinement. He was sentenced to six months of incarceration, consecutive to all other sentences.

On July 28, 28-year-old former RCI inmate Deon Warren pleaded guilty to possession of a telecommunications device in a place of confinement. He was sentenced to six months of incarceration, consecutive to all other sentences.

On September 28, 27-year-old Denis Alvarez, a former RCI inmate pleaded guilty to possession of a telecommunications device in a place of confinement. He was sentenced to six months of incarceration, consecutive to all other sentences.

On November 6, 30-year-old Deven Matos, a former RCI inmate, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to deliver contraband and possession of a telecommunications device in a place of confinement. He was sentenced to nine months of incarceration, consecutive to all other sentences.

On November 6, 27-year-old Keith Shuford, of Waldorf, an outside facilitator for Deven Matos, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to deliver contraband. He was sentenced to three years of incarceration, suspending all but time served. When released, he will be on three years of supervised probation.

On November 27, 34-year-old former correctional officer Temille Ashby pleaded guilty to conspiracy to deliver contraband. Her sentencing date is set for May 28, 2024.

On November 27, 33-year-old former RCI inmate Jamal Brown pleaded guilty to conspiracy to deliver contraband. He was sentenced to one year of incarceration, consecutive to all other sentences.

On November 27, 44-year-old Jason Butler, a former RCI inmate, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to deliver contraband. He was sentenced to one year of incarceration, consecutive to all other sentences.

On December 4, 37-year-old Jose Tapia, a former RCI inmate pleaded guilty to an identity fraud scheme over $100,000 in the identity fraud case, obstruction of justice in the fake court commitment case, and conspiracy to deliver contraband in the drone case.

He was sentenced to 14 years of additional incarceration.