HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Thursday night marks the first of eight consecutive nights that families gather for their annual Festival of Lights.

The holiday dates back to a battle for survival in the Second Century, B.C. It takes on extra significance for many this year with Israel under siege from Hamas.

The Hebrew word for Hanukkah means dedication for a time a small band of Jewish fighters saved their temple.

“It was against great odds that the temple was taken back. The menorah dedicates that victory,” Rabbi Mark Perman with B’nai Abraham Synagogue in Hagerstown explained.

The menorah, a multi-branched candelabra, was a surprising source of light when the temple was under attack, lasting eight days.

Perman draws parallels to world tensions today.

“Israel faces enemies from Hamas, but also from antisemitism,” Perman said, who is planning a trip to Israel soon.

“We hold out hope that the light that shines from our menorah shines light in our lives and that God will be with us,” he added.

The menorah is typically displayed on windowsills to symbolize light seen by all.

“The saying goes, ‘Not by might, not by power, but by spirit alone can we all live in peace,'” Perman said.

The Jewish faith encourages charity and social activism as part of the Hanukkah observance.