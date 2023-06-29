HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — A familiar face in Maryland Republican politics is contemplating another run for Congress next year.

Neil Parrott served in the House of Delegates until his term expired after the 2022 session but has formed an exploratory committee for a run in the 6th Congressional District in 2024. He was the GOP nominee in both 2020 and 2022 but lost both times to incumbent Democrat Rep. David Trone.

Trone is vacating the seat after this term because he has filed to run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring incumbent Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin.

The 6th District includes parts of Montgomery and Frederick counties and all of western Maryland.

“Now is our time,” Parrott said. “With David Trone running for U.S. Senate, it will be an open seat and a really good opportunity for any Republican. So I’m exploring the possibility.”

While it is early in the election cycle, several names have been mentioned for the 6th District race.

Del. Lesley Lopez (D-Montgomery County), has indicated her intention to run.