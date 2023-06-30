Editor’s Note — This story has been updated. The bike ride dates have been corrected.

BOONSBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Park is hosting a four-day ride for biking enthusiasts from July 8 to July 11.

San Mar Family Services in Washington County is hosting their annual fundraiser with a bike ride. Participants can embark on a ride from Cumberland on Saturday to Georgetown, arriving Tuesday.

San Mar is a leading foster care nonprofit supporting children in need and delivering other important community services.

“Our impact as an organization is helping kids and families that are in some really difficult circumstances and just giving hope to them but offering services that support the family,” said Elisa Mabina, development director for San Mar Family Services.

Anyone interested in participating in the ride can board a charter bus from San Mar’s facilities in Boonsboro, Md. Saturday morning. Food and drinks are provided on the ride.

Registration ends July 1 at midnight for in-person rides. Virtual ride registration will end on July 8.