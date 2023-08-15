HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — The Washington County Health Department is hosting free Narcan trainings.

Three sessions will take place at 925 North Burhans Blvd. on Aug. 17, at 8:30 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Participants will learn about opioid types, how to administer Narcan and how to recognize, respond and prevent overdoses.

The trainings are open to the public and do not require registration in advance. Sessions will last around 30 minutes. Participants will also receive Narcan, an overdose prevention kit and other supplies needed in the event of an overdose.

For more information, call Washington County’s Behavioral Health Services at (240) 313- 3310.