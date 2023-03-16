HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Washington County residents who have a library card can now access popular streaming services like Hulu, Netflix and Paramount with the new Kanopy app.

Library Chief for public relations Sarah Nadeau said it is a great way to access motion pictures, documentary films, children’s movies, tutorials and self-help programs. And you can’t beat the price!

“You pay the same amount you pay for a library card, which is nothing,” Nadeau said. “So you get 10 free movies each month, you get credits for those on your account, and all from the comfort of your own couch! You don’t even have to get up to change the movie”

Nadeau encouraged residents who may not have a card to sign up for one. She said it is a great way to celebrate National Library Week which begins on April 23.