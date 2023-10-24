HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — People will honor a Washington County Circuit Court judge who died Thursday after someone shot him in the driveway of his home in Hagerstown.

The obituary for Judge Andrew Wilkinson said his family would receive people at Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North on Thursday, Oct. 26 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wilkinson’s funeral will be held Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church, 1525 Oak Hill Ave, Hagerstown. Interment will be private at Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro, Pa.

Judge Andrew Wilkinson (Maryland Judiciary)

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that people consider making memorial donations to any local law enforcement or EMT agencies as a thank you for their support to the community during this time.

Washington County sheriff’s deputies said Pedro Argote, 49, of Frederick, Md. shot Wilkinson, who presided over Argote’s divorce proceedings.

Earlier in the day Thursday, a hearing took place in which Wilkinson awarded custody of Argote’s children to Argote’s wife. Argote, himself, was not at the hearing.

On Saturday, investigators said they recovered the SUV which Argote drove. They found it in Williamsport, Md.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 24, federal and local law enforcement officers had not located Argote whom the U.S. Marshals Service said had ties to four states.

Wilkinson is survived by his wife, daughter, son, brother, and sister-in-law.