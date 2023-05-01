HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — It is a problem faced by communities across the country: the high rate of repeat criminal offenders.

Recidivism — or “a tendency to relapse… into criminal behavior,” according to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary — has been a challenge in Hagerstown where the Washington County sheriff runs the jail.

But a nonprofit, Gatekeepers, has been proactive in addressing the problem.

Hagerstown Mayor Tekesah Martinez met with the group over the weekend and is helping make city social services available to the released inmates.

“It’s a community project,” said Keith Roys with Gatekeepers. “We are really good at arresting and convicting and incarceration. It’s the end of that equation where the community needs to step back up and say ‘we got ya.'”

Catholic Charities is a financial supporter of Gatekeepers.