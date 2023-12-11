HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Christmas is right around the corner, and in Hagerstown, some community volunteers are in the holiday spirit helping wrap presents.

It’s all part of a Red Cross charity drive to deliver relief to local families when faced with a disaster.

For more than 30 years volunteers here in the Hagerstown area have been wrapping presents, a project to benefit the service organization’s outreach.

“I love to see the kids’ faces whenever they see the different bows and we put on the presents, the different colors,” said Betty Martin, a volunteer with the Caring Hands project. “It’s just a fun time. Christmas is a fun time.”

Betty Martin took off from work to start the week by wrapping presents and collecting donations for the Red Cross while tying ribbons and bows.

“The donations collected go to help make sure we can respond to home fires and emergencies across the area to help families recover,” said Stacy McFarland with the American Red Cross chapter in the Shenandoah Valley Region which includes Washington County.

Kayla Mullinex is a social services outreach specialist and started her workweek volunteering with Caring Hands.

“This is giving back,” said Mullinex. “I feel like I am helping others and I love that. My job is like that and I want to spend the day here helping and giving back.”

And you don’t even need to bring your holiday wrap. The volunteers here at Valley Mall have that all taken care of.

“We have gift boxes and gift bags for a nominal fee,” said McFarland. “Bags for a dollar and boxes, depending on the size, from one to three dollars.”

Caring Hands will be at Valley Mall until 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve.