WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — According to the USDA farm-to-school census, the state of Maryland spends 19 million dollars on locally grown food being served in schools. Governor Wes Moore is declaring this week as Maryland’s Homegrown School Lunch Week.

“This is the one week in which they really emphasize who are the farms and what are the products that the school kids are experiencing for the week,” Farm to School Director, Karen Fedor said.

The week is not just about eating healthy foods but also learning about the state agricultural industry.

“What the school systems may do is they may have additional agriculture education activities, or they may partner with our partners like SNAP-ED or the Maryland AG Education Foundation,” Fedor explained.

In Washington County, Rinehart Orchards provides apples that are homegrown and packaged locally so they arrive fresh at a Washington County public school.

“An apple is a good healthy snack, and we feel privileged to be able to have our wholesome apples in the schools and to educate the students on their choices of healthy foods,” the Owner of Rinehart Orchards, J.D Rinehart said.

Apples, lettuce and pears among other items are served in Washington County public schools and according to Rinehart, this week lets them showcase their products.

“We can grow pack and ship fruit directly to schools within a week, providing a great market for us to showcase our product,” Rinehart said. “It also is beneficial in the fact that the fruit is produced here locally.”

Maryland schools all around the state will also be having celebrations and special events to promote healthy eating in schools.