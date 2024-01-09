WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Leann Dray saved her son, Xaldin, when their Washington County home caught on fire.

“I woke up to the baby screaming and he was stuck in the door,” Dray said. “His legs were stuck in the door and there was smoke pouring out.”

Dray tried desperately to get to her 2-year-old daughter, Venus.

“I tried to go down the hallway but there was way too much smoke, I couldn’t even see anything,” Dray explained.

Once she got her 1-year-old son to safety, she and others in the building went back into the flames to try to retrieve her daughter.

“I was only able to like run in and open the window in the dryer room and then try to open the window in our room,” Dray said. “The door was pushed shut so if you try to open the door the smoke just hit you in the face, it was a nightmare.”

With the tragedy of losing a daughter and her home, Dray did not know how she would recover. That’s when the community stepped in to donate anything and help out where they could.

“I’ve never had this much support ever and I know it’s a messed up reason why,” Dray said.

According to Dray, Venus was a smart and energetic girl who always shared her toys and wore her food. Dray says she will always remember Venus as the light of her life.

“She helped me become a better person. She gave me patience,” Dray said.

Venus’ father is also grieving.

“She became the brightest light in my life,” he said. “It just seems a little bit darker.”