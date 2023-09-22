HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — For nearly a century the Boys Clubs & Girls Clubs of Hagerstown have been housed in a building on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Thanks to federal appropriations from Congressman David Trone (D-Md.), and Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, funds are in place for a new facility to include a STEM education lab.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday, Sept. 22.

“The data show that almost all the kids involved in the Boys Clubs & Girls Clubs go on to graduate,” Trone said. “Their academic performance is a cut above those who do not participate in these programs.”

Dignitaries from across the Hagerstown region were on hand for the groundbreaking. Construction of the new facility is expected to be complete next spring.