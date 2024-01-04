WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — It is becoming more of a challenge as our population is getting older — keeping public services at a level that can meet demand.

In Maryland, the number of those over the age of 60 is expected to grow by 27% over the next two decades. That has social service agencies like the Washington County Commission on Aging, scrambling for resources to provide home and community-based programs, long-term care and affordable housing.

“I have people coming every day wanting to know how they can get homes,” says Patricia Pennington, senior services specialist. “Apartments and places that are for rent.”

In Washington County, alone, more than 8,000 seniors participate in services and programs administered through the Commission on Aging.