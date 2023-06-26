HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Is a storm threatening the departure time of a scheduled flight?

For Hagerstown Airport Director Neal Doran, such a scenario is just a routing part of his job.

“High winds might cause an airport that has aircraft stored outside to make sure the tie-down straps and ropes are secured,” Doran said.

Passengers were waiting to board a nonstop flight to Myrtle Beach on Monday afternoon but a storm was forecasted, allowing Doran to work his safety precautions checklist.

“If there’s any possibility for hail,” Doran said. “[Aircrafts] are often towed indoors to a hanger to protect them.”

Along with the potential for lightening, Doran has other precautions in place.

“If lightening is within ten miles it’s a lightening caution,” Doran said. “If it’s within 5 miles, it is a lightening warning.”

Passengers waiting to board their flight to the coastal shores Monday afternoon didn’t seem too stressed out about a weather delay. They passed the time monitoring the weather forecast on their phones.