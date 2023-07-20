HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Hagerstown’s upcoming Atlantic League baseball team has officially chosen its new name: the Flying Boxcars.

The team announced the new name during a press conference on Thursday. Residents voted on the new name online. The name pays tribute to Hagerstown’s historical ties to transportation and industry, according to a news release.

“The team’s new moniker serves as a testament to the city’s aviation legacy while also aiming to capture the imaginations of baseball fans across the nation,” the release stated.

The Flying Boxcars is expected to join the Atlantic League after the sports facility in downtown Hagerstown is constructed.

The team is still working on producing its logo, which will be revealed in the coming weeks, according to the release.