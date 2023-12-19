HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Altimon Wilks opened Carmen’s Corner store in 2019 after being released from prison. However, he ran into an obstacle when his store was permanently denied being able to receive SNAP benefits due to the USDA’s business integrity rule.

“It hurt because we had good intentions of bringing quality and affordable food and beverage to under-served communities,” Wilks said.

According to Attorney Jared McClain with the Institute of Justice, the USDA denied Wilks due to an unrelated drug crime, for which he already served time.

“Dealing drugs is a transaction and because it’s a transaction, the business integrity rule also allows the agency to exclude people for offenses that have to do with transactions,” Attorney McClain said.

With his store being denied SNAP benefit payments, his store started to lose money.

“Even though we’ve done a good thing for entrepreneurs across this country, we are left destitute,” Wilks explained.

Due to Wilks and McClain’s efforts, however, the rule has been changed to better serve the community by only implementing consequences for stores caught selling drugs out of their businesses.

“If a store owner is caught dealing drugs out of a SNAP-approved store the offense would have to do specifically with their integrity as a business owner and that is now the only instance that the agency will consider past drug convictions when considering an owner’s business integrity,” McClain explained.

“Now that the rule has been changed we can finally and not only reapply but hopefully fulfill the purpose of what this business once did,” Wilks said.