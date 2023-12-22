HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — The clock is ticking causing Christmas shoppers to feel frantic about those last minute gift purchases.

Store owners in downtown Hagerstown say business has been steady heading into Christmas weekend.

Their advice for shoppers looking for a gift is just to “keep it simple.”

“If they can’t decide, a gift card would be a great alternative,” Joe Gardenbelle, proprietor of the Gardenbelle women’s clothing shop, said. “They don’t have to worry about delivery. It’s pretty easy.”

Local shopkeepers say there is no anxiety attached to stopping in a brick-and-mortar store compared to online shopping and doubts about on-time delivery.