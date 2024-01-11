HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland General Assembly reconvened in Annapolis this week.

In western Maryland, Hagerstown’s city council is planning a trip to advocate for their constituents.

Officials tell DC News Now that the council will be seeking funds to enhance public safety.

Watchdog citizens say that while funding will help, the real focus should be policies that call for a more active police presence in city neighborhoods.

“What we really need is not so much more money,” says Ethan Loewen, “As a change in policies that back proactive policing which has been the traditional way of keeping the crime rate down.”

The council will plan their visit before the end of the month.