HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — The City Council in Hagerstown is a step closer to filling an open seat. 18 people have applied, so there is no shortage of candidates.

Former Mayor Emily Keller was chosen in January to join the cabinet of Governor Wes Moore. Councilmember Tekesha Martinez stepped into the mayor’s office, leaving a vacant council seat.

The council will decide who among the 18 can advance for serious consideration.

“I would like to have the final selections in an open forum,” said Councilmember Kristin Aleshire.

Having a new council member in place by next month would be the preferred timetable, says Aleshire.