HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Hagerstown city council now begins the process to choose a new council member. Tekesha Martinez was appointed the city’s first Black mayor last week, she had filled a vacancy left by the resignation of Emily Keller, who joined the Wes Moore administration in Annapolis as special adviser on opioid response, a cabinet-level position advising the state’s new governor.

Martinez is the city’s first Black mayor. She was elected to the council in 2020.

Councilman Kristin Aleshire wants the vacancy filled by someone with a grasp of managing city operations.

“Somebody who knows the machinations of city government, the budget process. Things that are the meat and potatoes of what we do. Not all the pageantry and flair that folks sometimes think we do,” said Aleshire.

Any registered voter in the city may apply. Aleshire hopes the council member will be in place by March.