HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — City council is a member short after the resignation of veteran council member Bob Bruchey.

Bruchey was elected mayor twice in Hagerstown, the first time in 1997 and the second in 2009. He said he chose to resign his seat on council so that he could devote more time to his “day job” at a car dealership, explaining that there were no policy disagreements behind his decision to step down.

“Eligible city residents may apply for the vacancy,” said Hagerstown Public Information Officer Wes Decker. “Council could conduct interviews for the seat, which is what they did last time there was a vacancy, or they could leave the seat vacant since we are a year out from our next elections.”

The last vacancy that had to be filled was created when the city’s first female mayor, Emily Keller, joined the administration of Gov. Wes Moore as a cabinet secretary. Hagerstown City Council chose Council Member Takesha Martinez as Keller’s replacement. In doing so, Martinez became the city’s first Black mayor.