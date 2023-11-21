HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Peter Perini, Sr. is Hagerstown City Council’s newest member.

He replaced Bob Bruchy, who decided to step down so he could dedicate more time to his business.

Perini is a former adviser to Gov. Wes Moore’s 2022 campaign and serves on the board of the University of Maryland-Hagerstown. He has strong ties to legislative leaders in the Maryland General Assembly.

Economic development will be his top priority on the council, he said.

“I am committed to water and sewer enhancement, big projects in Hagerstown and making sure our streets are safe,” Perini said. “If we can do all of that with lower taxes, well, I’m in favor of that too.”