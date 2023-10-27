HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC New Now) — Security was tight during the funeral services for Washington County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson on Friday.

He was shot in the driveway of his home on Thursday, Oct. 19 after ruling in a child custody case. He died at the hospital.

“We are all so shocked. This is a close community, tight-knit. We are just stunned by it,” said Jim Ward, one of the Wilkinson family’s neighbors.

Wilkinson was survived by his wife, Stephanie, and two children — a son and a daughter.

“He was a good judge, one of the few,” said William Davis of Hagerstown. “We need as many good judges as we can. This is a big loss for the community.”

“You would not expect something like this to happen in Hagerstown, but looking at the situation across the entire United States it’s not really all that uncommon I guess,” said Ward.

Wilkinson was highly regarded for his integrity on the bench. He was active in numerous community causes as well, including the YMCA and Rotary community service club.

The memorial was held at St. Ann’s Catholic Church. Maryland Governor Wes Moore attended.

Pedro Argote was accused of going to Wilkinson’s Hagerstown home and shooting him after the judge ruled against him in a child custody case earlier in the day. On Thursday, Oct. 26, investigators recovered Argote’s body in a wooded area of Williamsport, Md.

Washington County Sheriff Brian Albert said finding Argote’s body was by no means closure for the Wilkinson family but it may bring “a sense of relief to the family and community.”

Wilkinson’s internment will be in Waynesboro, Pa. and kept private for the family.