HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — For people who live in Hagerstown, Bud Kline was a legend, especially during the holidays when he would dress up as Santa Claus.

According to those who knew him personally, it was more than just dressing up as Santa for Bud.

“I think that’s the greatest thing that’s going to be missed, this tradition of going to see Bud,” a family friend, Chris Brezler, said.

Over the course of 56 years, Bud Kline made appearances as Washington County’s Santa Claus. Brezler said it started when a child stopped by his gas station looking for a Christmas tree.

“The child was nonverbal. When they got there and saw him, the child kept calling him “HO, HO” and I guess that was what started the twinkle,” Brezler said.

From that point on, Bud put 100% dedication into being Santa. Family and friends say he took time for each child who he came across.

“If the kid needed extra time, that kid got extra time on his lap and he took as long as it was needed,” Brezler said.

“He was so gentle with all the kids,” Hagerstown native Crystal Schelle said. “Every time you saw him in the summer, you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s Santa Claus!’ and he would always take that on, and when kids came up to him in the middle of summer, he would go into Santa.”

Jody White recalls the many times she took her children to see Bud and even more personally recalls when he was there during difficult times.

“My daughter had a house fire and lost everything in that house fire. And he found out about it and…showed up at our house and stayed about an hour,” she said. “It’s like losing a father or grandfather.”

Kline’s funeral will be taking place on Dec. 7 at Grace United Methodist Church in Hagerstown.